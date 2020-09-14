LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot designed by Xenex Disinfection Services. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation collecting donations for pathogen-killing robot

White Rock’s Manjit Lit and family matching donations up to $100,000

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation is asking for donations to purchase a friendly robot that has “intense pathogen killing power.”

The robot, which looks like a relative of Disney’s WALL-E, is called the LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot and designed by Xenex Disinfection Services.

Described in a Peace Arch Hospital Foundation news release as a game-changer, the robot emits pulses of UV light, which kill harmful bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

The robot can disinfect a patient’s room in less than 20 minutes.

SEE ALSO: ‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at Royal Columbian Hospital

“It’s essential to keep our hospitals as clean as possible,” PAH medical director Dr. Jean Lauzon said in the news release.

“Even after a deep cleaning with bleach and other disinfectants, the UV Robot can reach and eliminate any remaining harmful bacteria and viruses. Every single day this could save a patient’s life.”

White Rock’s Manjit Lit and his family have agreed to match donations up to $100,000 to support the purchase of the ultraviolet light robot. The robot costs about $200,000.

Lit and his family also made a $100,000 matching gift to Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 fund.

“Mr. Lit and his family were inspired to make a matching gift when he witnessed how the community came together to support this summer’s Porch Light matching campaign for the COVID-19 Emergency Fund,” the PAH news release said.

“He wanted to make the same kind of impact and help fund a critical piece of equipment for his hospital.”

Donations to the UV Robot campaign can be made at pahfoundation.ca/give

