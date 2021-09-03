A COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital has been declared over. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Peace Arch Hospital COVID-19 outbreak over

Positive tests in two patients triggered Aug. 20 outbreak declaration

The COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital is over.

Fraser Health issued a news release Friday afternoon (Sept. 3) with the announcement.

The outbreak was first declared on Aug. 20, after two patients at the White Rock facility tested positive for the virus. There was evidence of transmission in a medicine unit, officials said at the time.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site,” the latest release states.

It encourages anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.


