Pay parking returns to White Rock waterfront

If you’re going to be parking on White Rock’s waterfront this week, be sure to be have change or a credit card with you.

While the city provided free parking in the waterfront lots in November, December and January – part of an annual initiative to help local businesses and encourage outdoor activity during the winter months – pay parking returned as of Monday ( Feb. 1).

Waterfront rates during the shoulder season— which lasts from Feb. 1 to March 31—are $2 an hour along the waterfront and $7.50 a day at the West Beach Parkade and the Montecito Parkade.

Both parkades are located on Vidal Street at Victoria Avenue.

Summer rates were last set by council – in 2019 – at $3.75 per hour for April through September, with a $3.25 per hour charge for ‘value rate zones’ (west of Oxford Street).

For parking rates across White Rock, as well as general parking information, visit whiterockcity.ca/parking



