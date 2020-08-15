(File photo: Advocate staff)

Paving, lane closures planned for South Fraser Perimeter Road in Surrey, Delta

Work to start Aug. 17

Night-time paving is scheduled for the South Fraser Perimeter Road in Surrey and Delta, starting Monday (Aug. 17).

From Aug. 17 to 25 (including weekends), between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., there will be single-lane closures in effect at “various locations” between 104th Avenue in Surrey and 56th Street in Delta, according to a release from Mainroad Fraser Maintenance.

The lane closures will be in both directions.

Mainroad says to expect delays.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
ConstructionDeltaSurrey

