TRANSPORTATION

Pattullo Bridge’s northbound lanes are closed on the long weekend, from Surrey to New West

Bridge replacement work continues on the Fraser River

This weekend, Pattullo Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic travelling from Surrey to New Westminster as crews work to build a replacement span.

Previously planned work was rescheduled due to an equipment issue.

To allow crews to replace the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck, full northbound lane bridge closures will be in place from Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, May 23 at 5 a.m.

TransLink says the bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and first responders at all times.

In addition to the northbound bridge and Bridge Connector closures, Royal Avenue will be closed between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp. Southbound travellers should expect delays, as the bridge connector in New Westminster will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the Columbia Street on-ramp.

Pattullo Bridge users can take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives. N19 NightBus and route 103 trips affected by the lane closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. Customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.

Visit pattullobridgereplacement.ca for more information.

