Pattullo Bridge replacement set to be open for traffic in 2024

The $1.377 billion Pattullo Bridge replacement project is set to be opened for traffic in 2024, with the existing bridge remaining in use until traffic is diverted to it.

Surrey council-in-committee heard an update on Feb. 13 from Wendy Itagawa, the executive project director.

The new toll-free bridge – with four lanes expandable to six – will be located upstream and northeast of the 86-year-old bridge which was opened in 1937.

“Of note, and in light of the snow we experienced in December, the cables on the new bridge will not cross over any of the travelling lanes, which will help mitigate the risk of snow and ice potentially falling on the travelling lanes,” Itagawa told council. “In addition, there will be a snow and ice removal system, from day one, on the new bridge that’s similar to the system on Port Mann whereby it’s deployed remotely.”

Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) is the Crown corporation delivering and overseeing the project.

This year will see realignment of Highway 17, Old Yale Road overpass construction, off-ramp construction, bridge deck girder installation, early work for bridge demolition, and 112 Avenue and King George Boulevard roadworks and multi-use path construction.

Construction of the bridge tower is underway and pile installation is complete on 12 main bridge foundations.

Wendy Itagawa, executive project director of the Pattullo Bridge replacement project, addresses Surrey’s council-in-committee on Feb. 13, 2023. (Screen shot)

“So a total of 90 piles have been installed,” Itagawa reported. The bridge tower, which can been seen from the existing bridge, rising out of the water, “is well underway and is scheduled to be done later this year. In addition to the main bridge foundations, eight off-ramp foundations are being built including seven for the off-ramp to Highway 17.”

Coun. Doug Elford asked if the approaches and exits on both sides of the new bridge will be built to accommodate six lanes in the future, “or are you going to go four lanes and have to add on after the fact?”

Itagawa replied that the abuttments will accommodate the six lanes “from day one, and then what would need to happen is for the expansion is the addition of the pedestrian, cycling facilities on each side of the bridge on the mainspan part. But the foundations, the tower, the superstructure is all being designed and constructed to accommodate a future potential expansion if required.”



