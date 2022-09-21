Pattullo Bridge overnight lane closures next Mon. (Sept. 26) and Tues. (Sept 27)

Drivers are encouraged to take the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges instead

The Pattullo bridge will only have single-lane traffic from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. (Submitted photo by TransLink)

The Pattullo bridge will only be open to single-lane traffic overnight next Monday (Sept. 26) and Tuesday (Sept. 27) at night.

The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders in both directions.

The lane closures are a part of an annual structural inspection of the bridge.

The southbound lanes toward Surrey will be closed on Monday overnight (Sept. 26). The following night (Sept. 27), the northbound towards New Westminister will be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

The N19 NightBus trips that are impacted by the lane closures will be rerouted over the “Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. Customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time,” said TransLink in a news release.

TransLink said the inspection is to ensure the bridge remains in “a state of good repair” until the replacement bridge is completed in 2024.

