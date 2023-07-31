Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: TransLink)

Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: TransLink)

Pattullo Bridge closure overnight Aug. 3-4

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed to traffic on Thursday, Aug. 3 in both directions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for work related to the bridge replacement project but will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.

An information bulletin from TransLink says crews will remove a temporary pedestrian bridge next to the bridge connector in New Westminster as well as a guide sign over King George Boulevard in Surrey, near the bridge approach.

The N19 NightBus and route 103 trips affected by lane closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. TransLink advises that commuters should plan for up to 30 minutes more travel time.

See pattullobridgereplacement.ca for more information.

