B.C. Liberal agriculture critic Ian Paton will run for a second term as MLA for Delta South. (Tom Fletcher photo)

Paton seeking re-election in Delta South

Paton says he has learned a lot about himself and ‘what makes good governance for our community’

Former city councillor Ian Paton will run for a second term representing South Delta in the B.C Legislature.

In a post to Facebook last week, Paton announced he will seek re-election in Delta South, saying he has learned a lot about himself and “what makes good governance in our community” over the past three and a half years.

”Since the NDP took power in 2017, I have become increasingly concerned with the lack of action on key files for members of our community. After years of studies and empty promises, the NDP have nothing to show for their lack of action on the George Massey Tunnel replacement. This urgently needed infrastructure project has been languishing on the Minister of Transportation’s desk while thousands of tons of sand have gathered weeds and thistles on the side of Highway 99,” the BC Liberal MLA wrote.

“Further, since taking power, the NDP have implemented 23 new or increased taxes, increasing the tax burden on local residents and businesses at a time when they are struggling to stay afloat.

“On top of this, a botched back-to-school plan, and absence of any semblance of an economic recovery plan are just a few examples of the NDP’s failure of leadership.

“We need to foster opportunity for all in BC by getting back to the basics of good government — low taxes, support for small businesses, and a plan to rebuild our economy from the ground up.”

”With these facts in mind, it is with careful thought and consideration that I share with you that I intend to run again for re-election as MLA for Delta South in the next provincial election. It has been an honour and privilege to represent our community in the legislature, and with your support, I hope to do so again.”

On Monday morning, Premier John Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24.

At a news conference in his home community of Langford Sept. 21, Horgan said he has “struggled mightily” with the decision to call an early vote, but the long duration of the pandemic requires stability. That stability is eroded three and a half years into his term with former B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver sitting as an independent and preparing to retire, he said.

“I believe the best way forward is to put the politics behind us,” Horgan said, adding that sticking to the legislated election schedule would be “time well wasted.”

READ MORE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

BC Liberal and Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson called on Horgan to stick to focusing on the ongoing pandemic.

“For no good reason whatsoever, we’re now being forced into a general election that nobody in British Columbia wants except the NDP,” Wilkinson said. “The only reason for this general election is to try to secure the jobs of the NDP.”

Last week, BC NDP MLA Ravi Kahlon announced he would be seeking a second term representing Delta North in Victoria.

READ MORE: Kahlon seeking re-election in Delta North


