Passersby nab alleged purse snatcher in Vancouver crime spree

Police say a 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged with theft and assault

A Calgary man is facing various charges after a Vancouver woman’s purse was snatched, a restaurant was robbed, and passersby chased down the suspect.

The 64-year-old woman was walking near Main Street and East King Edward at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Vancouver police said, when a man grabbed her purse.

There was a struggle, police said, and the woman fell to the ground while the suspect ran off.

About five minutes later, police said a 1999 Toyota van left running on Main Street near East 19 Avenue was reported stolen.

At around 4:30 p.m., that same suspect stole cash from a till at a restaurant on Kingsway Avenue near Fraser Street.

That’s when two witnesses chased the suspect and were held onto him until police arrived.

Walker Franciscas Frijters, 23, has been charged with robbery, two counts of theft, assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

