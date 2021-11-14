PHOTOS: ‘Atmospheric river’ drenches Lower Mainland, leading to flash flooding

An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan) An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan) An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan) An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan) An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Parts of the Lower Mainland could be drenched by up to 150 millimetres of rain by Monday (Nov. 15).

According to Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, Whistler and parts of the Sunshine Coast could get 100 millimetres while the Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley could see as much as 150 millimetres.

Environment Canada said the rain will be brought by a “significant atmospheric river” that “will bring copious amounts of rain and near record temperatures to the B.C. south coast today through Monday.”

The rain is expected to be heaviest this afternoon and tonight ahead of the cold front. The heavy rain is expected to ease Monday as the cold front pushes it out of the region.

The heavy rainfall could lead to washouts, debris flow and pooling water, while local river levels will rise and river flows will increase.

Environment Canada is asking people in the area to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

I really hope no major flooding occurs. But this isn't good. This is a really, really bad scenario. This is 200mm of rain funneling into the Fraser Valley carrying a lot of Snowmelt with it… #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/W2nxgkTofz — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 14, 2021

