The Peace Tower is hit with late afternoon light on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An agreement in principle that will see Ottawa pay billions in compensation to First Nations children harmed by an underfunded child welfare system is set to be announced in Ottawa today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Peace Tower is hit with late afternoon light on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An agreement in principle that will see Ottawa pay billions in compensation to First Nations children harmed by an underfunded child welfare system is set to be announced in Ottawa today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parties set to discuss details of Indigenous child welfare settlement

Human rights complaint filed in 2007

An agreement in principle that will see Ottawa pay billions in compensation to First Nations children harmed by an underfunded child welfare system is set to be announced in Ottawa today.

Sources have confirmed to The Canadian Press that negotiations reached final stages on New Year’s Eve, resulting in an agreement that may finally bring an end to a human rights challenge launched 14 years ago.

The case has been a major sore point in reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as both the former and current federal governments spent millions fighting it in court.

The battle began in 2007 when the First Nations Children and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations filed a human rights complaint arguing chronic underfunding of child welfare services on reserve was discriminatory when compared to services provided by provincial governments to kids off reserve.

Following multiple unsuccessful court challenges and appeals by the former Conservative government, the complaint was heard by the Canadian Human Rights Commission in 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, the tribunal ruled the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds, Indigenous leaders to announce child welfare compensation agreement Tuesday

Indigenous

Previous story
White Rock Council top priorities on-track for 2022: city
Next story
Heavy snowfall this morning may cause travel delays, Environment Canada warns

Just Posted

A home at 2021 Indian Fort Dr. in South Surrey is ranked among the province’s 500 most expensive. (Google Streetview image)
South Surrey, White Rock homes among B.C.’s most expensive

Temporary supportive housing at 13425 107A Ave. in Whalley. (Google Maps image)
Surrey working to provide a ‘safe sleep’ for homeless people

84 Avenue-area resident Julie Cotton outside the Surrey townhouse complex where she’s lived for nine years. The city’s planned road extension will cut through the hydro corridor in the distance. “I’m very upset by it, and we’re putting up a good fight,” she said Tuesday, Jan. 4. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
On Surrey’s 84 Avenue, imminent road construction concerns those near Bear Creek Park

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains (Black Press Media)
Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains says he’ll ‘think’ about running for mayor