Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

An avalanche warning remains in effect for mountains in southern British Columbia and Alberta.

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks through Saturday.

That means anyone in the mountains should carefully evaluate snowpack and use cautious and conservative route finding techniques.

Parks Canada says controlling the urge to ski fresh powder on big features will be the most important factor in avoiding an avalanche.

It encourages sticking to lower angled slopes with little overhead hazard and says there have been a few close calls already.

ALSO READ: Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

The likelihood of natural avalanches has lessened but the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains high.

Avalanche Canada has also had a special public warning in effect since Monday for the Sea-to-Sky region, South Rockies, inland of the south coast of B.C., Kananaskis country, Purcell mountains, Lizard Range-Flathead and Wateron Lakes national park.

It says recent storms that blew through Western Canada dropped a significant amount of snow on top of a weak, persistent layer within the snowpack.

WATCH: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.