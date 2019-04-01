File photo As of April 1, parking along White Rock’s waterfront is no longer free. It will cost drivers $3.25 per hour to park along Marine Drive.

Parking no longer free on White Rock’s Marine Drive

Summer parking rates have returned at $3.25 per hour

Pay parking along White Rock’s waterfront has resumed.

As of April 1, summer waterfront parking rates have been implemented at $3.25 per hour from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Earlier this year, White Rock council suspended pay parking fees on the waterfront from February to March.

When the decision to temporarily eliminate pay parking on the waterfront was being discussed by council, parking task force chairman Coun. Christopher Trevelyan said council’s original focus had been on putting in a $4 per day flat rate at the Montecito parking garage, but this had changed since the Dec. 20 windstorm that damaged the pier and promenade.

“Given the storm and the effects and the real struggles on the waterfront, we decided to get rid of that and change this quite a bit to propose free parking for two months on the waterfront, with the ability for council to add to that if it sees fit,” Trevelyan said in January.

