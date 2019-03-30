Parents, kids flee Surrey park after reports of male with firearm

Surrey RCMP say it was an imitation weapon

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested a male for “various offences” after there were reports of a male with a firearm near a Newton park.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to Newton Athletic Park Saturday afternoon (March 30) around 1:50 p.m. for reports of a man with a firearm while a “large sporting event” was taking place, according to a news release Saturday.

The Whitecaps Adidas Cup tournament, a youth event, was taking place at the park when the incident happened. People on social media were posting that they had to leave the park.

Police said the male was still in police custody as of 4:26 p.m. when the release came out.

The investigation, according to the release, is still in its early stages, “but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident.” Police said there is no risk to the public and it was an imitation weapon.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



