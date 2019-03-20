B.C. Ambulance services in Saanich (Black Press Media files)

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

The union representing paramedics and emergency dispatchers in B.C. says staff shortages have reached unprecedented levels, affecting regions across the province.

During at least one night shift last week, 24 to 40 paramedic units were out of service in the Sea to Sky, Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley regions, the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC said in a news release Tuesday, calling the circumstance “unacceptable and potentially harmful.”

President Cameron Eby said B.C. paramedics experience some of the highest workloads in the country, with many paramedics in urban areas working above the standard recognized by BC Emergency Health Services decades ago.

“Current workloads in many areas of our province are unsustainable, and we see this reflected in our out of service rates,” Eby said. “Overtime has become the rule, not the exception.”

SERIES: Our Critical Care investigation into problems in emergency health services in B.C.

READ MORE: Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

BC Emergency Health Services senior director Neil Lilley acknowledged in an emailed statement to Black Press Media there are ambulance shortages from time to time, saying about 15 units were out of service on Saturday and Sunday.

Ambulances can be unstaffed when paramedics call in sick and when they must go for training, and when there are open jobs, Lilley said.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer said in a February report that ambulances in rural and urban areas often miss targeted response times, and as a result, many patients are not getting the care they need.

BC EHS has been hiring more paramedics and buying more ambulances since 2017. Officials have also been pursuing alternatives to the traditional response of rushing a patient to an emergency room, such as treating them at the scene.

Lilley said an aging population and the overdose crisis “taking its toll.”

“Despite current demands, response times for the most critical calls in high volume areas such as Vancouver are holding steady, and we credit our staff with maintaining this,” he added. “We do know that some patients with less-urgent conditions may be waiting longer at peak times, as we respond to the life-threatening and urgent calls.”

Eby argued that hiring new paramedics in busy cities like Vancouver leaves positions vacant elsewhere.

“BC EHS has been using short-term solutions like vacation overtime and has approved travel expenses for out-of-town paramedics to work overtime in the Lower Mainland – solutions that do not contribute to a reliable future for B.C.’s ambulance service.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Just Posted

Surrey lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

White Rock shredding company says privacy breach allegations are ‘simply untrue’

A ‘whistleblower’ reported to media that sensitive documents were left exposed to the public

Surrey RCMP’s Outreach Team expands services for vulnerable citizens

New team comes in the ‘wake of stabilization’ of 135A Street

Vimy Ridge memorial service planned for April 7

102nd anniversary of battle to be commemorated at Cloverdale Cenotaph ceremony

New ‘Cloverdale Concerts’ venture touts Shannon Hall as Commodore-like venue for live music

Plan is to hold concerts on weekends, with focus on rock, metal, blues and country bands

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Surrey man arrested after allegedly punching woman during soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

B.C. dairy farmers say federal budget not enough to cut losses from USMCA

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Most Read