Emergency crews on scene to reported base jumper stuck on side of cliff in Squamish

A parachutist appears to be stuck of the side of a cliff at the Stawamus Chief in Squamish.

The reported base jumper was spotted by witnesses and passersby on Thursday afternoon.

A witness told Black Press Media that helicopters were nearby. Squamish Search and Rescue and RCMP are on scene.

DriveBC says commuters should expect heavy delays along the Sea to Sky Highway.