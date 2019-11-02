Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

Pamela Anderson is under fire, being criticized for cultural appropriation, after her foundation tweeted a photo of her wearing a feathered headdress on Halloween.

The tweet shows a semi-nude Anderson, who was born and raised in Ladysmith, in two black and white photos. The first shows her holding the Indigenous-inspired headdress while the second shows it on her head. It’s unclear if the photo is new or from previous photoshoots.

Many were quick to call the model and animals rights activist out for the photos being racist.

“Warbonnets are not props or accessories they’re sacred, they’re earned. Culture isn’t a costume, it’s not disposable, it’s not an aesthetic. This is degrading & insensitive to #MMIW due to hypersexualized imagery. In donning a headdress you’ve also participated in stolen valor,” tweeted user @odetomedusa.

“How the heck could @pamfoundation not know this is unacceptable in 2019? She’s Canadian and is ignorant to Indigenous matters. TBH, I really didn’t expect anything more from that woman…so uninformed in so many ways,” @moilthegoil tweeted.

In 2011 U.S. universities launched on-campus campaigns called “We’re a culture, not a costume” to bring awareness to cultural appropriation, or using costumes and props from a certain culture for superficial and temporary purposes.

Eight years later, offensive costumes are still an issue – specifically being highlighted during the Canadian federal election after leaked photos showed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brownface and blackface on more than one occasion.

Anderson spent several days of the election campaign in B.C. supporting Green Party MP Paul Manly on Vancouver Island as well as candidates in Vancouver.

“I wonder how @ElizabethMay and @CanadianGreens feel about this,” tweeted AllyReda89.

Black Press Media has reached out to Pamela Anderson’s publicist for comment.

