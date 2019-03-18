Pair of men charged in three robberies in Surrey, Delta

Charged are Karmal Singh Grewal, 26, of Vancouver and Gursimran Sahota, 21, of Surrey

Two men are facing charges in connection with three armed robberies at pharmacies that happened on Feb. 7 in Surrey and Delta.

Karmal Singh Grewal, 26, of Vancouver is charged with three counts of robbery, one count of failing to stop for a peace officer, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Gursimran Sahota, 21, of Surrey is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of committing an indictable offence with face covered and one count of assault by threatening to use a weapon.

The armed robberies happened in the 15100-block of Fraser Highway, the 15900-block of Fraser Highway and in the 6900-block of Scott Road.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said that in the first robbery, two masked men with a knife demanded cash and drugs. No employees were injured. Fifteen minutes later, another pharmacy was robbed.

“Police located and attempted to stop the believed suspect vehicle,” Sturko said, “which attempted to flee and caused a minor collision with a police vehicle. The suspect driver quickly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot where he was quickly arrested.”

Police later learned of a similar robbery that happened in Delta earlier that day.

The Surrey RCMP robbery section is asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
