Pair of investigations lead Surrey RCMP to “signficant” seizures of drugs, cash, guns

Surrey RCMP has announced that its drug unit has made “significant seizures” as a result of two separate investigations in recent months.

The first investigation began in September, and a search warrant was executed a month ago, on Nov. 25, at a residence in the 12400-block of 99 Avenue, according to a news release announced today (Dec. 24).

Police seized $90,000 in cash, 225 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 67 fake Oxycontin pills. According to police, the drugs “were prepackaged for street-level sale.”

Two men, both Surrey residents in their late 20s, were arrested and later released pending charge approval. Both men are known to police and are linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

A second seizure was made Dec. 12, after a separate investigation led officers to execute a search warrant on a home in the 7000-block of 150A Street. Police seized one-and-a-half kilograms of bulk fentanyl, 775 grams of methamphetamine, $60,000 cash, one assault rifle and one tactical shotgun.

“The investigation is ongoing to obtain charge approval against one individual who has associations to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict,” the release notes.

“These two seizures are significant, not only because it has disrupted drug trafficking network ties with link to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict, but it also lessens the supply of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off our streets,” says Surrey RCMP Drug Unit’s Staff Sgt. Glenn Leeson.

“The bulk fentanyl alone represents approximately 150,000 potentially fatal doses, and for reference that would be enough doses for a full capacity at a major events arena such as BC Place, three times over.”



