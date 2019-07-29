(Delta Police Department photo)

Pair of break-and-enters prompt warning from Delta police

Police remind residents to keep their doors and windows locked even during hot weather

Delta police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure even during warm summer weather following a pair of break-and-enters in South Delta.

On July 26, police attended two break-and-enters and one theft-from-auto in Tsawwassen. In each instance, the suspect or suspects entered through an unsecured exterior door and did not force entry.

“Now that warm weather has arrived, residents may be inclined to keep doors and windows open,” police said in a press release. “Please remember to secure your property by locking all doors and windows when you are not home and at night. When you are home, do not leave unattended windows and doors open and keep garage doors closed.”

Police advise having a friend or neighbour stop by to pick up newspapers and mail and check on your property if you are leaving your home vacant while on vacation.

As well, the DPD’s district community offices offer free vacation security checks of your home. Residents can sign up by calling the North Delta District Community Police Office (located at 11906 80th Ave.) at 604-599-7280, or by visiting deltapolice.ca/community-services.

If you observe any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411 or dial 911.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Large fire guts building in Port Moody’s historic downtown

Just Posted

Q&A: White Rock sand artist @PierDoodles shares her craft

Lucky residents can catch Larissa Walkiw’s artwork before it’s washed away with the tide

Surrey RCMP identify person of interest in ‘serious assault’

Police say a 19-year-old Vancouver man has serious injuries after July 27 ‘altercation’

Couch-jumping address starts Langley MP’s campaign launch

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag’s new campaign office was packed for the kickoff party Tuesday

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

Pride flag raising ceremony held in the city

Monthly comedy show returns to Surrey’s Elements Casino

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts event on first Saturday of each month

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Large fire guts building in Port Moody’s historic downtown

Fire officials have yet to disclose a cause for the blaze

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Most Read