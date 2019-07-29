Pair of break-and-enters prompt warning from Delta police

Police remind residents to keep their doors and windows locked even during hot weather

Delta police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure even during warm summer weather following a pair of break-and-enters in South Delta.

On July 26, police attended two break-and-enters and one theft-from-auto in Tsawwassen. In each instance, the suspect or suspects entered through an unsecured exterior door and did not force entry.

“Now that warm weather has arrived, residents may be inclined to keep doors and windows open,” police said in a press release. “Please remember to secure your property by locking all doors and windows when you are not home and at night. When you are home, do not leave unattended windows and doors open and keep garage doors closed.”

Police advise having a friend or neighbour stop by to pick up newspapers and mail and check on your property if you are leaving your home vacant while on vacation.

As well, the DPD’s district community offices offer free vacation security checks of your home. Residents can sign up by calling the North Delta District Community Police Office (located at 11906 80th Ave.) at 604-599-7280, or by visiting deltapolice.ca/community-services.

If you observe any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411 or dial 911.



