Two southbound travellers were arrested at South Surrey borders Thursday – one at the Peace Arch crossing and one at the Pacific Highway port. (File photo)

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are ‘unrelated’

Two southbound travellers were arrested hours apart at the South Surrey borders Thursday – one in connection with the rape of a child, and the other for assault.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the incidents were unrelated.

In the first, a 20-year-old Lakewood man was detained at the Pacific Highway border in the early morning hours of May 3 after a name check revealed a traveller was wanted in Pierce County, Wash. for rape. After the warrant was confirmed, the traveller was taken to the Whatcom County Jail by Washington State Patrol pending extradition.

Later the same day, officers from the Puyallup Police Department took custody of a 31-year-old Edgewood woman, after a traveller at the Peace Arch border was detained in connection with emergency-room patients being exposed to Hepatitis C at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Area port director Kenneth L. Williams praised officers’ “vigilance in keeping our communities safe.”

“The work we do is vital to protecting our communities and those within them,” Williams said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “I am proud of the work our officers do on a daily basis.”

Previous story
Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds
Next story
Anti-pipeline protesters rally outside office of Delta MP

Just Posted

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are ‘unrelated’

Sabrina television series makes ‘chilling’ return to Cloverdale

Fans, smoke, leaves in downtown Cloverdale as series returns to film

Anti-pipeline protesters rally outside office of Delta MP

Two dozen people drummed and chanted slogans to try and get Carla Qualtrough to take up their cause

Young South Surrey chess player wins regional tournament

Denman Hertz, 10, has been playing the game for three years

‘Distraught-person’ report ended with discovery of body: Surrey RCMP

‘No safety concerns for the general public’ following Thursday afternoon incident

Star Wars-garbed Surrey youngsters raise $10K for their school

The walkathon was at St. Bernadette elementary school in Newton on Friday

Stealth search for answers after abysmal season

Langley pro lacrosse squad went from playoffs to two-win season

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Pay was key issue in 2016 dispute when 2,000 truckers walked off the job for 28 days

Most Read