Police were on the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday in Abbotsford, resulting in the arrest of two men. Those men have now been linked to 16 robberies across the Lower Mainland. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

Two men who were arrested in Abbotsford on Saturday night after allegedly robbing a Subway restaurant have now been linked to a total of 16 armed robberies throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police say the pair’s robbery spree began on Dec. 9 in Vancouver and occurred at an average rate of four robberies a week.

RCMP said there were a total of six in Abbotsford; three in Langley; two each in Maple Ridge, Surrey and Chilliwack; and one in Vancouver.

The offences involved two masked men with firearms, one which appeared to be a long gun and the other a handgun. The robberies occurred at liquor stores, gas stations, convenience stores and banks.

RCMP Sgt. Martin Guay said it became apparent to police from several departments that their communities were experiencing similar robberies by suspects who had similar descriptions and used similar methods.

The Langley RCMP coordinated the response that involved partnerships from police in all the affected areas, as well as the the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Service.

The pair were under surveillance and were arrested after allegedly robbing the Subway on McCallum Road in Abbotsford at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Justin Randy Walsh, 21, and Curtis Aaron Billy, 32, have so far only been charged with the robbery of the Abbotsford Subway restaurant, but more charges are expected.

RELATED: Two men arrested after robbing Abbotsford Subway

