Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Nicole Edwards, 33, and Jason Tapp, 30. The pair are at large and facing 15 charges related to a sexual assault at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver, B.C. in April. (Vancouver police handout)

WARNING: This story includes graphic details of an assault

Vancouver police are looking for a pair of suspects charged in a disturbing and violent sexual assault which took place at Oppenheimer Park in April.

Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, have been charged with 15 counts, in total, of offences relating to sexual assault and confinement of a woman, police announced Friday (June 5).

It’s alleged that the Tapp and Edwards directed the victim at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours.

The woman was able to escape.

Tapp and Edwards were arrested on May 2, when police said that a firearm and various items associated with the offence were recovered. They were released from jail on multiple conditions.

The pair were last seen on May 29 and never reported to their bail supervisors this past Tuesday.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” says Const. Tania Visintin. “We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Tapp is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, and around 250 pounds. He has black curly hair, and brown eyes. Edwards is described as 5 foot three inches tall, and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately.

