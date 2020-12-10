John Craighead, coach and majority owner of Surrey Knights, on the bench during his PJHL team’s season-opening game Sept. 6, 2018 at North Surrey Recreation Centre. (File Photo: Tom Zillich)

John Craighead, coach and majority owner of Surrey Knights, on the bench during his PJHL team’s season-opening game Sept. 6, 2018 at North Surrey Recreation Centre. (File Photo: Tom Zillich)

Pacific Junior Hockey League banned from taking further action against Surrey Knights

This is related to a fight that broke out on the ice between the Surrey Knights – formerly the Langley Knights – and Mission City Outlaws in 2015

The Surrey Knights Junior Hockey team – formerly the Langley Knights – won’t be subject to any more court proceedings or other legal action by the Pacific Junior Hockey League related to a fight that broke out on the ice between the Langley Knights and Mission City Outlaws in 2015.

More than five years ago, John Craighead – coach, general manager and one co-owner of the Surrey Knights – entered the Mission City bench and subsequently was accused of assaulting a player and an assistant coach but after police investigated no charges were laid against him.

Nevertheless, the PJHL imposed numerous penalties and suspensions to members of both teams and suspended Craighead indefinitely over the Sept. 24, 2015 incident while the British Columbia Amateur Hockey Association investigated, at PJHL’s request, resulting Craighead’s 2016 suspension for six years.

Craighead’s subsequent appeal to the BC Hockey Appeal Committee was dismissed in January 2017, but yet another appeal in May 2017 to Hockey Canada resulted in the coach and team owner’s suspension being reduced to three years. Shortly after that, the PJHI began proceedings under its bylaws to suspend or expel the Surrey Knights from the league on account of Craighead’s conduct.

READ ALSO: Surrey Knights hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

After that, the Surrey Knights, Craighead and co-owner Amar Gill petitioned the court, under the Societies Act, alleging the PJHL proceedings “had been conducted in a manner that was oppressive, unfairly prejudicial and contrary to the principles of natural justice,” Justice Barbara Fisher, of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, noted in her Dec. 7 reasons for judgment.

“While the respondents raised many complaints about the conduct of PJHL, the chambers judge considered that two issues of procedural fairness—sufficiency of notice and the right to be tried by an unbiased tribunal—were sufficient grounds on which to grant orders to cease the current and any future proceedings relating to the September 24, 2015 incident,” Fisher explained.

READ ALSO: Craighead to return as Surrey Knights coach, teams says, after serving two-year suspension

In response, Fisher noted, the PJHL applied to have the chambers judge “disqualify herself due to a reasonable apprehension of bias, or alternatively, to reopen the hearing to argue an issue that it asserted was not properly raised in the petition. The judge dismissed both applications.”

The PJHL then launched this appeal, arguing the chambers judge made numerous errors, “including misapplying the legal principles governing procedural fairness, granting a remedy with no connection to the errors identified, and refusing to recuse herself and set aside the October 12, 2018 judgment.”

But Fisher, with appeal court Justices Gail Dickson and Susan Griffin concurring, found the chamber judge had made no error.

“She wisely recognized that establishing oppressive or unfairly prejudicial conduct did not require proof of bad faith or improper motive,” Fisher said of the chambers judge. “However, her findings that PJHL’s conduct was both oppressive and unfairly prejudicial implicitly recognized that re-litigation of a matter that has already been determined in another forum may constitute an abuse of process.”

“In my view,” Fisher decided, “the chambers judge made no errors in her legal or factual analysis that would undermine her conclusions or the basis for the relief granted. For all of these reasons, I would dismiss the appeal.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

CourthockeySurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford wildlife centre joins laundry list of groups suffering financially due to pandemic
Next story
Former South Surrey soccer coach who also led Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team charged with sex offences

Just Posted

A Surrey letter writer wants stores to provide more employment and municipalities to ban self checkouts. (Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett)
LETTER: Women hit hardest economically by coronavirus, Surrey woman argues

Petition calls on area municipalities to ban self-checkouts to boost women’s employment

John Craighead, coach and majority owner of Surrey Knights, on the bench during his PJHL team’s season-opening game Sept. 6, 2018 at North Surrey Recreation Centre. (File Photo: Tom Zillich)
Pacific Junior Hockey League banned from taking further action against Surrey Knights

This is related to a fight that broke out on the ice between the Surrey Knights – formerly the Langley Knights – and Mission City Outlaws in 2015

soccer
Former South Surrey soccer coach who also led Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team charged with sex offences

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a Newton shooting on Dec. 3 as 29-year-old Lisa Ellie Marie Baines (Photo: IHIT handout)
IHIT identifies woman who was ‘shot to death’ in vehicle in Surrey

Police say the victim was 29-year-old Lisa Ellie Marie Baines

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health says 11 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Outbreak declared Nov. 18

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Elizabeth Melnick at Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford wildlife centre joins laundry list of groups suffering financially due to pandemic

Centre desperately in need of new outbuildings to house and care for small creatures

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Most Read