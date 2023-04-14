Oxford two-tower project returns to White Rock council

Artist’s rendering of a two-tower multi-family residential building planned for Oxford Street. A proposed increase in units for one tower is returning the project to White Rock council for a zoning amendment (Contributed image)

A major, two-tower multi-family residential building planned for 1454 Oxford St., first proposed almost a decade ago, is back on White Rock council’s agenda for a zoning amendment, with a further $2.6 million community amenity contribution (CAC) to sweeten the pot.

The amendment, scheduled to be considered by council on Monday, April 17, will require a public hearing, however – which will give residents a further opportunity to comment on the project.

The development is planned for a hillside site just south of the Evergreen Campus of Care and west of White Rock’s water utility plant on Goggs Avenue, and would include two towers on a shared two-storey podium.

The project, formerly referred to as the Elegant development, currently under development by IOM Nautilus Views Ltd, received the majority of required city approvals, including a phased development agreement, from the council of the day in 2017.

This essentially locked the city into the development, as members of the 2018-22 council observed when granting the project a development permit in July of 2021.

The first phase, the 21-storey, 78-unit Tower A of the Nautilus building – which encompasses all underground work for the project, including a three-level parkade – is currently going through a building permit process with the city, following an application submitted in August of 2021.

The project is back on the agenda – as explained in a report from planning and development services director Anne Berry and a letter of application from Nautilus’ development director Rick Mann – because the design of the 24-storey Tower B has been reconfigured for smaller units, boosting the number to 125 from the 43 originally planned.

The changes will not require additional height, square footage or changes to the building massing, Mann noted, adding that reducing unit size to the 1,000- to 1,500-square-foot range is aimed at attracting White Rock owners planning to downsize from larger homes.

However, as Berry pointed out, since the current comprehensive development zoning for the site specifies no more than 121 units per building, a zoning amendment will be required for Tower B.

In return for the modification, Nautilus is proposing a CAC of $2,320,661. White Rock already received a $3,600,000 CAC, plus a 1.1 acre public space from the project as part of the approval process in 2017.

All traffic access will be off Oxford Street the report notes.

An updated transportation impact assessment, commissioned by Nautilus from Bunt and Associates Engineering – based on observation of current White Rock traffic patterns and comparison with a Vancouver building including similar units – concludes that the Oxford Street intersections with Thrift Avenue and North Bluff Road have “adequate capacity to accommodate the existing, opening day, future background, and total future traffic volumes at satisfactory levels.”

It also notes that off-street underground parking already planned for the project will provide 286 spaces for Tower B, far exceeding the number required by city bylaw (the development will have 409 parking spaces in all).

Berry’s report recommends giving first and second readings to the zoning amendment, after which it would go to a public hearing yet to be scheduled.

Third reading, following the a public hearing, should be contingent on the project meeting all engineering requirements and issues to the satisfaction of engineering and municipal operations director Jim Gordon, and council’s acceptance of the CAC, the report recommends.



