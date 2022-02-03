Owner reunited with missing cat 3 years after moving from B.C. to Ontario

Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)
Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)
Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)Ralph the orange tabby will soon be reunited with his owner, Crystal Maclean, after being lost for more than three years. (BC SPCA)

A woman who lost her cat in B.C. more than three years ago and then moved across the country to Ontario has been reunited with her orange tabby.

According to the BC SPCA, former Kamloops resident Crystal Maclean’s cat, Ralph, an orange tabby with a white chin, went missing from the house of a firend who was pet sitting him.

Although Maclean put up posters, search surrounding neighbourhoods, contacted the BC SPCA and her local mail carriers, she was unable to find Ralph.

Maclean has since moved away, first to Papau New Guinea for two years and then to northern Ontario, where she lives at this time.

At the same time, Ralph began making new friends in Kamloops.

“When I first saw him, he was in bad shape and his hair was matted,” said Kamloops resident Lynette Nyeste. “I thought he was feral. He wouldn’t let me get near him.”

Nyeste gave Ralph food and water and he eventually warmed up to here, letting Nyeste brush his fur and curling up on her front porch.

Nyeste said she looked online to see if anyone was missing Ralph but wasn’t able to find anything, leading her to believe he was just a cat who lived outside.

She brought him into the BC SPCA branch in Kamloops on Jan. 25 after she wasn’t able to care for him anymore.

The BC SPCA posted a photo on Facebook in hopes of finding Ralph’s previous owner and the rest is history.

“In a wonderful stroke of luck, friends of the owner saw our post and contacted Crystal, who was in touch with us right away from Ontario,” said animal care supervisor Sarah Gerow.

Maclean said she was shocked and elated to find out that Ralph was alive and well.

“He is the best cat ever.”

Ralph’s is scheduled to be picked up from the SPCA in Kamloops and taken to Kelowna airport, where the orange tabby will board a flight to Toronto. There, Maclean will drive five hours from her northern Ontario home to pick up her long lost cat.

The BC SPCA is urging all pet owners to make sure their pets have at least two forms of identification, one of which should be permanent. Identification can include a microchip, a collar with tags or an ear tattoo.

Pets can also be registered online at https://bcpetregistry.ca.

ASO READ: Hundreds of animals evacuated from Afghanistan land in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsSPCA

Previous story
‘Prolific’ Ladner tagger arrested by Delta police
Next story
Senior sentenced in 2017 South Surrey shooting case

Just Posted

RCMP respond to reports of a shooting near the 1300-block of 176 Street on June 3, 2017 in South Surrey. (File photo)
Senior sentenced in 2017 South Surrey shooting case

The City of Surrey has approved a biodiversity preserve park for 200 acres in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey council approves biodiversity preserve park in Campbell Heights

White Rock born-and-raised country singer Dawson Gray, whose new single Drinkin’ Alone drops Feb. 11 on most streaming services, plans to take his music to Nashville this September. Jacobus Bourchier photo
Peninsula singer’s new single a first step on the road to Nashville

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year