The city has told the owners of a Juniper Crescent house to tear down the building.

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

A dilapidated and abandoned house that has become a den of feral cats and raccoons is finally set for demolition.

The Juniper Crescent house has been vacant for more than 15 years, and the city has fielded complaints over much of that time. But over the past two years, problems have escalated to the point where council has now told the owners that they must tear down the house, or the city will do it itself and tack the cost onto property taxes.

Photos show a crumbling roof, moldy and broken windows, piles of cat food and other trash in the house’s interior, and a yard strewn with enough trash to nearly bury an upright motorcycle. The second floor of the home, which was built in 1979, has also collapsed.

A Vancouver cat rescue agency has visited the house more than 20 times to trap feral felines, according to city staff.

While neighbours have complained about the home at various times over the last 15 years, bylaw manager Magda Laljee told council recently that the owner had – until the last couple years – responded to calls to secure the house.

RELATED: 40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

“The owner had been cleaning it up, boarding it up and doing all the things necessary so we did not have to bring it to council as a nuisance property,” Laljee said.

But the city hasn’t recently been able to contact the owners directly – although staff say that mail sent to the home appears to be picked up. Taxes on the property, which is assessed at nearly $600,000, have also been paid.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service inspected the property in January and has condemned the building, citing “life and property safety concerns.”

At a meeting earlier this month, council voted to order the owners to tear down the house by mid-June. If they don’t do so, the city will do so itself. A contractor has said that could be done for a between $23,000 and $32,000, depending on the presence of asbestos. That cost would be tacked onto the owners’ property taxes.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19
Next story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber and BIA take steps to help businesses reopen

Both groups are members of SERC, the Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition

Lord Tweedsmuir staff members lip sync in new video

‘Best Wishes 2020’ music video released on YouTube

Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Cloverdale museum encourages people to discover their family history

Appeal court orders new trial for Surrey chiropractor who was convicted of fraud

Higher court found Surrey judge put burden on the accused to prove his innocence

Surrey bowling alley aims to keep rolling with fundraising campaign

‘I think we should be safe, depending how long this lasts,’ says Dell Lanes operator

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Most Read