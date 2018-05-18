Overturned gas truck in Delta closes Ladner Trunk Road

The road will be closed between Highway 91 and 112th Street until at least 4 p.m. today

Ladner Trunk Road remains closed following a multi-vehicle accident just east of 112th Street at around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 18 while crews pump the gas out of an overturned fuel truck. (James Smith photo)

Ladner Trunk Road between Highway 91 and 112th Street will be shut to all traffic until at least 4 p.m. today due to an accident involving a gas truck.

According to a tweet by DPD Staff Sgt. Ciaran Feenan, police responded to a multi-vehicle accident around 9 a.m. this morning just east of 112th on Ladner Trunk Road. No injuries were reported.

Delta Police on scene at multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident in between 112th St and Hwy 91. Traffic shut down in both directions. Please plan for alternate route. No injuries reported. @DPDTraffic #District4 #TrafficAlert @deltapolice — S/Sgt Ciaran Feenan (@CFeenan10) May 18, 2018

The delay in re-opening the road is because crews are busy pumping 16,000 litres of fuel from the overturned truck.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if was any fuel spilled from the tanker.

More to come…

Ladner Trunk Rd. between 112th and Hwy 91 estimated to be closed both directions till 2 pm or later. 16,000 litres of fuel need to be transferred out of fuel truck involved in the crash. Fortunately no injuries. @DPDTraffic — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 18, 2018

It looks like the Ladner Trunk Rd closure near Hwy 91 will last until 4 pm at least. Please plan an alternative route. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 18, 2018



