Ladner Trunk Road remains closed following a multi-vehicle accident just east of 112th Street at around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 18 while crews pump the gas out of an overturned fuel truck. (James Smith photo)

Overturned gas truck in Delta closes Ladner Trunk Road

The road will be closed between Highway 91 and 112th Street until at least 4 p.m. today

Ladner Trunk Road between Highway 91 and 112th Street will be shut to all traffic until at least 4 p.m. today due to an accident involving a gas truck.

According to a tweet by DPD Staff Sgt. Ciaran Feenan, police responded to a multi-vehicle accident around 9 a.m. this morning just east of 112th on Ladner Trunk Road. No injuries were reported.

The delay in re-opening the road is because crews are busy pumping 16,000 litres of fuel from the overturned truck.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if was any fuel spilled from the tanker.

More to come…


