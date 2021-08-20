Overnight and weekend lane closures on the Alex Fraser Bridge to allow for routine maintenance work begin this Sunday (Aug. 22) and are scheduled to last until January 2022. (James Smith photo)

Overnight and weekend lane closures on the Alex Fraser Bridge to allow for routine maintenance work begin this Sunday (Aug. 22) and are scheduled to last until January 2022. (James Smith photo)

Overnight, weekend lane closures for Alex Fraser Bridge starting this weekend

Closures to allow crews to safely replace two expansion joints on the bridge

Overnight and weekend lane closures on the Alex Fraser Bridge to allow for routine maintenance work are set to begin this weekend and last through to the new year.

In a press release Friday afternoon (Aug. 20), the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the closures — which will begin this Sunday (Aug. 22) and last until January 2022 — are to allow crews to safely replace two expansion joints on the bridge.

Over the course of the project, drivers can expect lane closures in either direction and crews could be working on either end of the bridge.

Closure times will vary, but work will generally occur overnight between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, however, the overnight work could begin at 7 p.m., with lane closures until 11 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to follow the direction of signage and flag persons, and obey construction-zone speed limits.

Updated lane closure information will be available at drivebc.ca.

