Overnight maintenance expected to cause Massey Tunnel delays

Drivers planning on taking the Massey Tunnel late at night next week should be prepared for delays as scheduled maintenance begins.
According to road maintenance company Mainroad Group, the 59-year-old tunnel will have single-lane closures both north and southbound starting on Sunday night.
The maintenance will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 5.
Drivers are reminded to be extra careful while driving through the tunnel as work is being done and to obey all signs and flaggers.