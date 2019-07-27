The Pattullo Bridge connects Surrey to New Westminster. (File photo)

Overnight lane closures scheduled for Pattullo Bridge

Construction for maintenance, annual inspection

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for the Pattullo Bridge July 28 to 31.

The southbound lanes will be closed to traffic July 28 and 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The northbound lanes will be closed to traffic July 30 and 31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The nightly closures are “for maintenance and annual inspection to improve and ensure bridge safety.”

The annual inspection, according to TransLink, involves checking the underside of the bridge deck “to ensure all equipment is functioning properly.”

TransLink says the new systems and regular annual inspections will help “to maintain the safety of the bridge until its replacement is completed in 2023.

The maintenance, according to TransLink which operates the bridge, will “involve the installation of early seismic warning and wind monitoring sensors.”

TransLink says the sensors will “improve safety for bridge users by detecting seismic activity and monitoring wind speeds at the bridge.”

The new system will also allow TransLink to block traffic to the bridge “prior to a wind or seismic event occurring.”

Most Read