The Pattullo Bridge connects Surrey to New Westminster. (File photo)

Overnight lane closures coming to the Pattullo Bridge for pothole repairs

TransLink notes the N19 night bus will be rerouted over the Queensborough and Alex Fraser bridges

Overnight lane closures are coming to the Pattullo Bridge for two nights for pothole repairs.

An information bulletin from TransLink notes the Pattullo Bridge will only be open to single-direction traffic overnight Sunday and Monday (April 8 and 9), from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.

On Sunday, the southbound lanes toward Surrey will be closed and the northbound lanes toward New Westminster will be closed the following night.

Lanes travelling in the opposite direction of the closures will remain open. The bridge will remain open for pedestrians, cyclists and first responders.

TransLink says the closures are necessary for crews to repair potholes.

The N19 night bus will be rerouted over the Queensborough and Alex Fraser bridges, and people should plan for an additional 30 minutes of travel time.

TransLink says the repair work is part of its “ongoing efforts to ensure the Pattullo Bridge remains in a state of good repair until its replacement is complete in 2021.”

