Overnight lane closures coming to Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes on March 29 and March 30

Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Chilliwack on March 29 and March 30. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

An advisory warning motorists about westbound lane closures on Highway 1 near Chilliwack says they will be rerouting traffic.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed, and traffic will be detoured overnight on March 29 and March 30 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure traffic notice of March 28.

Crews will be replacing the digital message board that towers over traffic passing through Chilliwack, west of Lickman Road.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted north of the highway along Industrial Way between the Lickman Road interchange (Exit #116) and the Yale Road interchange (Exit #109).

“Travellers are asked to follow signs and traffic control personnel, obey posted speed limits and allow for additional travel time,” according to the traffic advisory.

