Over $937K coming to two dozen Delta arts, culture and sports groups

Five arts and culture groups, 21 sports organizations set to receive B.C. community gaming grants

More than two dozen Delta-based non-profit organizations are set to receive over $937,600 in community gaming grants to fund arts, cultural and sports programming.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), the province announced the latest round of community gaming grant funding, providing more than $11.5 million to not-for-profit arts and culture organizations, and over $16.7 million to not-for-profit sport groups.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang said in a press release. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

In Delta, five arts and culture organizations and 21 sports groups will receive grant funding. They are:

• Delta Choral Society ($13,000)

• Delta Community Band Society ($4,500)

• Delta Community Music School Society ($2,500)

• Delta Stageworks Theatre Society ($6,500)

• Delta Sidekick Players Club ($15,000)

• Delta Sungod Swim Club ($42,000)

• Sungod Skating Club ($64,000)

• Delta Ringette Association ($24,500)

• North Delta Minor Hockey Association ($100,000)

• North Delta Sunfish Summer Swim Club ($30,000)

• North Delta Football Association ($17,000)

• Surrey Sharks Field Hockey Club ($12,000)

• Delta Thistle Curling Club ($14,700)

• Delta Minor Ball Hockey Association ($30,000)

• North Delta Football Club ($92,200)

• Delta Skating Club ($52,000)

• Ladner Minor Baseball Association ($25,000)

• Delta Deas Rowing Club ($19,700)

• Tunnel Town Curling Club ($25,000)

• Boundary Bay Bluebacks Swim Club ($20,000)

• Delta Gymnastics Society ($100,000)

• South Delta United Soccer Club ($78,000)

• Delta Islanders Junior Lacrosse Club ($20,000)

• Metro Women’s Soccer League ($5,000)

• South Delta Minor Hockey Association ($119,000)

• South Delta Rams Football Club ($6,000)

Full lists of B.C. community gaming grant recipients by sector (arts and culture and sports) can be found online.

Arts and cultureDeltaSports

