The North Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in black) is set to receive $95,000 through the province’s community gaming grants program. The South Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in white) is also getting funds through the program, to the tune of $119,000. (Bryan McGovern photo)

Over $857,00 in grants for 24 Delta sport, arts and culture organizations

Twenty-four groups are set to receive the funding via provincial community gaming grants

Twenty-four sport, arts and culture organizations in Delta are receiving a share of $857,850 in funding from the provincial government’s community gaming grants program.

In 2019-2020, more than 700 not-for-profit organizations throughout the province are receiving approximately $18.3 million in community gaming grant funding to support participation in visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, and Indigenous and cultural programs, according to a government press release.

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare said in a press release. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

The province is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 community-based sports organizations for programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.

“These organizations strengthen the fabric of our community and I’m proud our government is able to support them,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said in a press release.

Five arts and culture organizations and 19 community sports organizations in Delta are receiving community gaming grants. They are:

• Wesburn Wranglers of Burnaby Teen and PreTeen Square Dance Club: $3,750

• Young People’s Opera Society of BC: $6,500

• Delta Community Band Society: $4,500

• Delta Community Music School Society: $9,000

• Sidekick Players Club: $15,000

• British Columbia Ball Hockey Association: $40,000

• Delta Minor Ball Hockey Association: $35,000

• Delta Sungod Swim Club: $62,000

• Delta Thistle Curling Club: $13,900

• North Delta Football Association: $17,000

• North Delta Minor Hockey Association: $95,000

• North Delta Soccer Club: $55,000

• Sungod Skating Club: $64,000

• West Coast Junior Lacrosse League: $77,000

• Boundary Bay Bluebacks Swim Club: $32,500

• Delta Deas Rowing Club: $13,500

• Delta Gymnastics Society: $90,000

• Delta Skating Club: $23,700

• Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association: $7,500

• Ladner Minor Baseball Association: $25,000

• South Delta Minor Hockey Association: $119,000

• Tunnel Town Curling Club: $18,000

• Winskill Dolphin Swim Club: $20,000

• Winskill Otters Masters Swim Club: $11,000

