A total of 6,967 vote-by-mail packages were issued in Delta North during the 2020 provincial election, representing just over 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding. As of Wednseday, Nov. 4, 6,222 certification envelopes have been received by officials in the riding ahead of the final count on Nov. 6. (Liam Harrap photo)

A total of 6,967 vote-by-mail packages were issued in Delta North during the 2020 provincial election, representing just over 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding. As of Wednseday, Nov. 4, 6,222 certification envelopes have been received by officials in the riding ahead of the final count on Nov. 6. (Liam Harrap photo)

Over 6,200 mail-in, absentee ballots received in Delta North to date

6,967 vote-by-mail packages issued in the riding, representing over 18 per cent registered voters

Almost 90 per cent of the mail-in ballots issued in Delta North are in the hands of local election officials for the final count set to begin on Friday.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), Elections BC released a progress report noting the number number of certification envelopes containing absentee or mail-in ballots that each electoral district has received so far. The report, which was since been updated, notes it does not show the final number of absentee and mail-in ballots per district.

During preparations for final count, which gets underway on Friday, Nov. 6 and is expected to take at least three days, certification envelopes containing absentee or mail-in ballots are sent from wherever they were cast or received to the voter’s district of residence. Once there, all vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.

READ MORE: B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

A total of 6,967 vote-by-mail packages were issued in Delta North, representing just over 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding. As of Wednesday (Nov. 4), 6,222 certification envelopes had been received by officials in the riding.

In Delta South, 8,673 vote-by-mail packages were issued, representing a bit over 23 per cent of the 37,039 registered voters in the riding. Election officials there had received 8,412 envelopes as of Wednesday.

Based on preliminary results on election night, BC NDP incumbent Ravi Kahlon has won the race in Delta North with 8,486 votes (55.2 per cent of the popular vote) over BC Liberal Jet Sunner (5,356 votes) and Green Neema Manral (1,520 votes).

In Delta South, BC Liberal incumbent Ian Paton is the preliminary winner with 8,644 votes (52.4 per cent of the popular vote) over BC NDP candidate Bruce Reid (5,358 votes) and Green Peter van der Velden (2,487 votes).

While half a million-plus mail-in ballots are yet to be counted, preliminary election night results give the NDP a majority government with 55 seats, a 14-seat gain over 2017. The BC Liberals received 29 seats, a 12-seat drop since 2017, while the BC Greens won three, same as in 2017.

READ MORE: Incumbents hold on in Delta North, Delta South

SEE ALSO: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

As of the 8 p.m. deadline on Oct. 24, Elections BC had received approximately 525,000 vote-by-mail voting packages, not including any vote-by-mail packages that had been dropped off at district electoral offices or at voting places. As well, there were also an estimated 85,000 certification envelopes containing absentee ballots cast across the province.

A total of 724,279 registered voters in B.C. were issued a vote-by-mail package. As Wednesday, 662,636 certification envelopes have made their way to their respective ridings for screening and counting.

— with files from Katya Slepian

RELATED: Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020DeltaNorth DeltaSouth Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots
Next story
RCMP seeking 29-year-old man wanted on warrants in White Rock, Delta

Just Posted

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

Outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village declared over

The Surrey school district, as of Oct. 30, has updated its cleaning and disinfecting protocols. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
District announces new cleaning protocols at Surrey elementary schools

Staff will use electrostatic sprayers to clean areas accessed by those who test positive for COVID-19

Canucks Alumni hockey players during an Indoor/Outdoor Challenge game in Smithers last February. (Photo: facebook.com/canucksalumni)
Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Ex-NHLers on the ice at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, but spectators aren’t allowed right now

Trucks roll through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
There will be no drive-thru Surrey Santa Parade of Lights

‘Once again the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim’, Orazietti

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

Most Read