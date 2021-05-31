Deltassist Family and Community Services Society’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Road. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist Family and Community Services Society’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Road. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Over $614,000 for Delta-based social service groups

More than a dozen local organizations set to receive B.C. Community Gaming Grants program grants

More than a dozen Delta-based organizations are set to receive a total of $614,200 through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The province is contributing nearly $61 million in grants to more than 1,400 human and social services sector organizations that provide essential community services. These not-for-profit groups provide support for people with disabilities, seniors’ activities, health education, child care and more.

The grants are also bringing a boost to programs that have seen a spike in demand since the pandemic, including food banks, shelters, mental health and addictions counselling, and services for women’s transition.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the not-for-profit sector has been a beacon for many British Columbians, guiding them through challenging times with programs that have made life better and helped keep communities resilient,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said in a press release. “We are stronger when we work together, and our government is committed to supporting these organizations and the people who rely on them — today, and as we move forward into recovery.”

Organizations in Delta set to receive funding include:

• Deltassist Family and Community Services Society: $40,000 for its seniors outreach program, $35,000 for its seniors counselling program, and $25,000 for its information and referral program

• Delta Community Living Society: $11,500 for the Studio 19 art program, $11,200 for the Delta Family Alliance Network, $40,000 for its recreation program, and $4,500 to support life skills

• Reach Child and Youth Development Society: $17,000 for specialized preschools and $80,000 for Last Chance

• Delta Life Skills Society: $50,000 for the Delta Life Skills Summer Fun program

• British Columbia Guide Dog Services Guide Dogs: $150,000 to provide autism service dogs and PTSD/OSI service dogs for veterans and first responders

• Rotary Club of Tsawwassen: $8,800 to go towards community donations and $5,500 for its youth programs

• Scouts Canada: $10,500 for the 9th Surdel Scouts and $5,250 for the 4th Surdel Scouts

• North Delta Lions Club: $20,500 for its community donation program

• Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club: $9,200 for its community donations program

• Tsawwassen Order of Old Bastards: $24,000 for its community donations program

• Kinsmen Club of Ladner/Tsawwassen: $11,500 for its community donations program

• Little House Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Society: $8,400 towards the Heart Of The Family core education program

• Navy League of Canada: $12,600 towards the New Westminster Branch cadet program

• 819 Skyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sponsoring committee: $13,600

• 828 Hurricane Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sponsoring committee: $5,500

• Sunshine Hills Parent Participation Preschool: $7,000

• Association des Parents de la Prématernelle Lutins du Bois: $7,650

For a full list of recipients, head to http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/5-21-21_HSSS.pdf.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read