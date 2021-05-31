Over $614,000 for Delta-based social service groups

More than a dozen local organizations set to receive B.C. Community Gaming Grants program grants

More than a dozen Delta-based organizations are set to receive a total of $614,200 through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The province is contributing nearly $61 million in grants to more than 1,400 human and social services sector organizations that provide essential community services. These not-for-profit groups provide support for people with disabilities, seniors’ activities, health education, child care and more.

The grants are also bringing a boost to programs that have seen a spike in demand since the pandemic, including food banks, shelters, mental health and addictions counselling, and services for women’s transition.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the not-for-profit sector has been a beacon for many British Columbians, guiding them through challenging times with programs that have made life better and helped keep communities resilient,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said in a press release. “We are stronger when we work together, and our government is committed to supporting these organizations and the people who rely on them — today, and as we move forward into recovery.”

Organizations in Delta set to receive funding include:

• Deltassist Family and Community Services Society: $40,000 for its seniors outreach program, $35,000 for its seniors counselling program, and $25,000 for its information and referral program

• Delta Community Living Society: $11,500 for the Studio 19 art program, $11,200 for the Delta Family Alliance Network, $40,000 for its recreation program, and $4,500 to support life skills

• Reach Child and Youth Development Society: $17,000 for specialized preschools and $80,000 for Last Chance

• Delta Life Skills Society: $50,000 for the Delta Life Skills Summer Fun program

• British Columbia Guide Dog Services Guide Dogs: $150,000 to provide autism service dogs and PTSD/OSI service dogs for veterans and first responders

• Rotary Club of Tsawwassen: $8,800 to go towards community donations and $5,500 for its youth programs

• Scouts Canada: $10,500 for the 9th Surdel Scouts and $5,250 for the 4th Surdel Scouts

• North Delta Lions Club: $20,500 for its community donation program

• Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club: $9,200 for its community donations program

• Tsawwassen Order of Old Bastards: $24,000 for its community donations program

• Kinsmen Club of Ladner/Tsawwassen: $11,500 for its community donations program

• Little House Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Society: $8,400 towards the Heart Of The Family core education program

• Navy League of Canada: $12,600 towards the New Westminster Branch cadet program

• 819 Skyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sponsoring committee: $13,600

• 828 Hurricane Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sponsoring committee: $5,500

• Sunshine Hills Parent Participation Preschool: $7,000

• Association des Parents de la Prématernelle Lutins du Bois: $7,650

For a full list of recipients, head to http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/5-21-21_HSSS.pdf.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta