The province is funding the creation of 508 new licensed child care spaces in Delta and Surrey via Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund. (B.C. government photo)

Over 500 new child care spaces coming for Surrey, Delta

Seven projects in Surrey and two in Delta are receive funding via the province’s New Spaces Fund

The province is funding the creation of 508 new licensed child care spaces in Delta and Surrey.

Nine projects — two in Delta and seven in Surrey — are receiving funding via Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund to create a total of 156 infant/toddler spaces, 294 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, 20 preschool spaces, 30 school-age spaces and eight multi-age spaces.

Fifty-six of those spaces are set to open in Delta — 40 at Alphabetz Daycare in North Delta and 16 at South Delta Wee Clubhouse in Ladner.

Alphabetz Daycare will provide child care spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. The facility, which is expected to open this fall, will include two 279 sq.-m. (3,000 sq.-ft.) classrooms, five accessible washrooms, a full kitchen and a playground.

The facility will be run by the Surrey-based Iqra Education Society, a non-profit charitable organization committed to “the development and delivery of top quality educational services that honor and promote moderate mainstream Islamic values,” according to the group’s website.

“This project would not have been possible without the financial support of Childcare BC’s New Space’s Fund. With their support, we were able to get this project off the ground and focus on children and their families,” Bassam Abun-Nadi, assistant operations manager at Alphabetz Daycare, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, funding granted to South Delta Wee Clubhouse will be used to renovate part of the Savior Lutheran Church in Ladner to create eight new spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten and new eight multi-age spaces to service the needs of local health-care professionals.

Programming at the facility includes animal and environmental conservation, such as growing pumpkins and hands-on experiences with wildlife groups like the Vancouver Aquarium and the Yogi Street Dog Rescue Society.

“We are so proud to have started a centre that provides child care in our community. Creating a warm and natural space for children to thrive has been an amazing experience for all the educators at my centre. We will continue to learn and grow each day as we follow the lead of the children’s natural curiosity,” South Delta Wee Clubhouse owner Katie Gordon-Carmichael said in a press release.

Surrey projects receiving funding include Rothewood Academy (172 spaces), CEFA South Surrey Morgan Crossing (90 spaces), Baby Acorns (eight spaces), Gobind Sarvar Preschool & Afterschool Care (50 spaces), Octopus Academy Surrey (14 spaces), Tiny Hoppers Early Learning South Surrey (90 spaces) and Al-Kawthar Childcare Centre (28 spaces).

This month marks the second anniversary of the launch of the New Spaces Fund, which has approved an average of 700 new spaces for funding each month. Nearly 16,800 new spaces have been funded throughout the province since July 2018, including 378 in Delta and 1,421 in Surrey.

“For far too long, families in Delta have struggled to access child care,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “The announcement of new child care spaces across Delta means more families will have access to this vital service.”

“We know when families are unable to afford child care, parents, most often women, leave the workforce to provide child care themselves,” Kahlon said. “Investing in child care spaces in Delta is not only an investment in our children, it is an investment in our entire community because it allows parents to participate in our community and economy.”

RELATED: Federal government commits $625 million in child care funding


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChildcareDeltaSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday
Next story
15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man charged after sex assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

Hartley Ronald Duckhorn is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm, unlawful confinement, robbery, and uttering threats

Surrey RCMP looking for man reported missing in Newton

Police say Cecil Clemah, 52, was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday, July 27, on Galway Crescent

Tenacious Mountie returns Surrey family’s heirloom

The 113-year old christening gown, worn by 59 people since 1907, was stolen from a front porch in Whalley after a FedEx delivery

Over 500 new child care spaces coming for Surrey, Delta

Seven projects in Surrey and two in Delta are receive funding via the province’s New Spaces Fund

Guildford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19, company says

Loblaws says the last day the employee worked was July 20

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

Husband of Abbotsford Coun. Falk upset ‘All Lives Matter’ comment was deleted

Arnold Falk shared his ‘All Lives Matter’ opinion on a Downtown Abbotsford post

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Most Read