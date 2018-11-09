The North Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in black) is set to receive $95,000 through the province’s community gaming grants program. The South Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in white) is also getting funds through the program, to the tune of $119,000. (Bryan McGovern photo)

Over $430K coming to North Delta sport, arts and culture groups

12 local non-for-profit organizations are set to receive funding through B.C.’s gaming grants program

A dozen not-for-profit groups in North Delta are set to receive funding boosts from the province’s community gaming grant program.

Twenty-nine sport, arts and culture organizations in Delta are getting a share of more than $897,000 in gaming revenue from the provincial government, including 12 based in North Delta.

“We know in order to keep kids out of trouble we have to keep them active — whether that’s through sports or arts or culture — and so these dollars will go towards groups that do good work in our community, and it’ll help support them in providing these services to kids, ” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon told the Reporter.

The 12 North Delta organizations are getting an average of over $36,000 each, which Kahlon said is a reflection of the quality of the groups and the applications they submitted.

“This is probably one of the highest amounts of dollars that has come to organizations in North Delta [and] in Delta as a whole,” Kahlon said. “I think it’s a reflection on how important we feel that these grassroots organizations are. It’s much harder to put a government program forward to ensure kids are active; it’s much easier to support grassroots organizations, and so this fund and these dollars reflect that.”

Over 700 not-for-profits in B.C. are receiving a piece of the roughly $18 million in gaming revenue the province is committing to support performing arts, literature, heritage and cultural programs, according to a government press release. In addition, the province is providing about $27.5 million to more than 850 sport organizations across B.C.

“These programs are the heartbeat of our communities, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the joy of creative and performing arts and a wide range of organized sports and activities,” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson said in press release. “Our government is proud to support arts, culture and sport programs that encourage creativity, cultural exchange and the many health benefits of physical activities.”

Kahlon, who serves as the parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism, noted the important role sport plays in the social fabric of the city.

“Everybody in our community loves sport; that’s the one thing about Delta. It’s one of the only communities to have both an MP and an MLA that are former Olympians, and sport is in our DNA,” he said. “I think this is an important investment in our community … and so any time I can help — any time our government can help — support organizations that are doing good work in our community is a good day.”

The North Delta organizations receiving funding are:

• British Columbia Ball Hockey Association: $40,000

• Delta Sungod Swim Club: $42,000

• Delta Thistle Curling Club: $13,900

• Kerala Cultural Association of British Columbia: $8,000

• North Delta Football Association: $23,450

• North Delta Junior Australian Football League: $6,500

• North Delta Minor Hockey Association: $95,000

• North Delta Soccer Club: $55,000

• Sungod Skating Club: $64,000

• Wesburn Wranglers of Burnaby Teen and PreTeen Square Dance Club: $6,000

• West Coast Junior Lacrosse League: $77,000

• Young People’s Opera Society of BC: $ 6,500

Other Delta groups receiving funding are: 

• Boundary Bay Bluebacks Swim Club: $32,500

• Delta Community Band Society: $4,500

• Delta Community Music School Society: $9,000

• Delta Deas Rowing Club: $23,500

• Delta Lacrosse Association: $45,000

• Delta Revolution Roller Hockey: $14,000

• Delta Skating Club: $24,500

• Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association: $5,000

• Jubilate Vocal Ensemble Society: $5,200

• Ladner Minor Baseball Association: $25,000

• Sidekick Players Club: $15,000

• South Delta Minor Hockey Association: $119,000

• South Delta Rams Football Club: $8,200

• South Delta United Soccer Club: $81,000

• Tunnel Town Curling Club: $18,000

• Winskill Dolphin Swim Club: $20,000

• Winskill Otters Masters Swim Club: $11,000


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate
Next story
McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Bell-ringing, poppy-making planned for Peace Arch Park

International event Sunday in Surrey marks 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

Over $430K coming to North Delta sport, arts and culture groups

12 local non-for-profit organizations are set to receive funding through B.C.’s gaming grants program

Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for 2nd year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

VIDEO: Sneak peek at the new Seymour suspension bridge

All forms of pedestrian activity will be able to cross the bridge over the Seymour River next month

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You can’t opt out of this city’s green bin program, judge rules

Couple argued they already compost on Chiliwack farm property and feed food scraps to livestock

Most Read