Delta police, RCMP and CVSE inspectors check a vehicle’s engine during a commercial vehicle safety blitz that took place May 7-9, 2019. (Delta Police Department photo)

Over 100 unsafe commercial vehicles taken off the road during Delta enforcement blitz

DPD, RCMP and CVSE took part in B.C.’s largest commercial vehicle check May 7-9

Police and safety inspectors took 160 unsafe vehicles off the road last week during their annual commercial vehicle safety blitz in Delta.

From May 7-9, officers from the Delta Police Department, RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement took part in B.C.’s largest commercial vehicle check, targeting 378 vehicles at six locations for full inspections, and pulling 160 of those off the road.

According to a DPD press release, Delta sees some of the region’s highest numbers of commercial vehicles on its roads each day due to its proximity to numerous ports and the U.S. border. As a result, the department emphasizes truck and commercial vehicle safety, taking part in a large-scale annual blitz like the one last week as well as monthly checks and regular daily enforcement to ensure that unsafe vehicles are taken off the road.

“The majority of the issues that our officers find are tire defects, braking problems or cargo that is not properly secured,” Const. Ken Usipiuk with the DPD’s traffic unit said in a press release. “One of the highlight’s of this year’s check was an unsafe trailer that turned out to be stolen, with stolen plates.”

Officers handed out 174 violation tickets during the three-day blitz, ranging on average between $109 and $311, with some drivers receiving multiple tickets. A number of drivers, however, were issued $598 tickets for failure to comply with previous orders, as they had not yet fixed their vehicles following a previous inspection. Those vehicles were taken off the road.

“This year, we focused highly on container haulers and dump trucks, as well as artisan and vocational-type vehicles that did not appear to be meeting safety regulations and standards.” Steve Bauer, regional manager for CVSE, said in a press release. “With this approach we were able to quickly process vehicles that were in good condition, and concentrate on pulling the unsafe vehicles off the road.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Commercial vehicle inspections took place in six locations in Delta during a commercial vehicle safety blitz that took place May 7-9, 2019, including along Scott Road and on Highway 91. (Delta Police Department photo)

Previous story
Victoria fire that burned for days deemed ‘suspicious’
Next story
Too tired to live: A B.C. woman’s struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Most Read