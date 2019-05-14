Over 100 unsafe commercial vehicles taken off the road during Delta enforcement blitz

Police and safety inspectors took 160 unsafe vehicles off the road last week during their annual commercial vehicle safety blitz in Delta.

From May 7-9, officers from the Delta Police Department, RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement took part in B.C.’s largest commercial vehicle check, targeting 378 vehicles at six locations for full inspections, and pulling 160 of those off the road.

According to a DPD press release, Delta sees some of the region’s highest numbers of commercial vehicles on its roads each day due to its proximity to numerous ports and the U.S. border. As a result, the department emphasizes truck and commercial vehicle safety, taking part in a large-scale annual blitz like the one last week as well as monthly checks and regular daily enforcement to ensure that unsafe vehicles are taken off the road.

“The majority of the issues that our officers find are tire defects, braking problems or cargo that is not properly secured,” Const. Ken Usipiuk with the DPD’s traffic unit said in a press release. “One of the highlight’s of this year’s check was an unsafe trailer that turned out to be stolen, with stolen plates.”

Officers handed out 174 violation tickets during the three-day blitz, ranging on average between $109 and $311, with some drivers receiving multiple tickets. A number of drivers, however, were issued $598 tickets for failure to comply with previous orders, as they had not yet fixed their vehicles following a previous inspection. Those vehicles were taken off the road.

“This year, we focused highly on container haulers and dump trucks, as well as artisan and vocational-type vehicles that did not appear to be meeting safety regulations and standards.” Steve Bauer, regional manager for CVSE, said in a press release. “With this approach we were able to quickly process vehicles that were in good condition, and concentrate on pulling the unsafe vehicles off the road.”



