Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Over $1.2 million for upgrades to North Delta elementary schools

Funds to refurbish roofs at Brooke and McCloskey and provide lighting upgrades at Heath Traditional

Three North Delta elementary schools are getting over $1.2 million in provincial funding for building upgrades.

On Monday, March 9, the B.C. government announced the Delta School District is receiving $1,226,200 to refurbish the roofs at Brooke and McCloskey elementary schools, and to provide lighting upgrades at Heath Traditional Elementary. The funding is being made available from the province’s school enhancement program (Brooke and McCloskey) and carbon neutral capital program (Heath).

“Nothing is more important than ensuring our students have access to safe and healthy learning environments,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release announcing the funding. “I’m proud to be part of a government that is investing in Delta classrooms and students.”

In all, the government is investing $217.7 million in school maintenance province-wide to make facilities safer, greener and more efficient. The funding comes by way of annual facilities grants ($115.5 million) and through B.C.’s school enhancement program ($64 million), carbon neutral capital program ($17.2 million), building envelope program ($8 million) and bus acquisition program ($13 million).

“Tackling climate change is critically important for all of us, and our school system can play a part in helping cut carbon pollution,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a press release. “That’s why we’ve significantly increased maintenance funding to help districts better maintain schools, improve energy efficiency and work to provide the best possible learning environments for students.”

This year’s funding is $32.3 million higher than it was in 2016-17, according to a government release, and includes an additional $12.2 million from CleanBC, the government’s plan to reduce carbon pollution and build a cleaner economy through approximately $1.3 billion in provincial funding over four years.

The CleanBC funding is meant to give school districts more resources through the carbon neutral capital program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiencies. This can include adding solar panels, high-efficiency boilers and LED lighting upgrades to schools, as well as installing electric vehicle charging stations.

“All youth deserve a brighter future and that’s what CleanBC is about,” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman said in a press release. “We’re working with school districts throughout the province to create healthier learning environments for students and modelling a more secure future through energy efficient buildings and transportation options.”


