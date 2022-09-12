Kabaddi facility in Whalley the latest in string of pre-election groundbreakings in Surrey

The latest in a flurry of pre-election groundbreaking events in Surrey will take place Tuesday morning (Sept. 13) at North Surrey Outdoor Sport Complex, which turns out to be a kabaddi field with bleachers.
Budgeted at $3.7 million, the outdoor sport facility will include a grass field, bleachers and fieldhouse, according to a corporate report to Surrey council in July.
The complex will be built at 12626 110 Ave., across the street from North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, southeast of Scott Road SkyTrain station.
^^ Turns out it's a kabaddi field and bleachers planned at North Surrey Outdoor Sports Complex, as shown in this site plan drafted by Miza Architects. pic.twitter.com/uj5JQmo3GD
— Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 12, 2022
A site plan for the new facility shows seating capacity of 2,520 and a total of just 40 parking spots, with vehicles entering off 126A Street. There are south-facing bleachers at the north end of the property, plus a stage, two “VIP seating” sections and “placeholders” for future bleachers and parking.
Popular in India and surrounding countries, kabaddi is a wrestling-like sport played on a circular field.
“The contract for design services was awarded to MIZA Architects Inc.,” July’s report to council notes. “It is projected that the project will be completed in 2022/2023.”
Weeks ahead of the Oct. 15 civic election in Surrey, groundbreaking events have been held for a track grandstand at Bear Creek Park Athletics Centre and also at Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex.
