Outbreaks declared at long-term care facilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Fraser Health says three residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the health authority announced one resident at Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta, one staff member at Suncreek Village in Newton and two residents at Fort Langley Seniors Community have tested positive for COVID-19. The three residents and one staff member are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

A rapid response team is at each site and Fraser Health says enhanced control measures have been put in place. The health authority is currently working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The health authority is also taking proactive steps at each site to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, including maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and resident movements within the facility, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, and screening all staff and residents twice per day.

At this time, Fraser Health has an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility, including personnel dedicated to addressing patient care quality; answering questions from staff, residents and family; and providing active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Northcrest Care Centre is an independently owned and operated long-term care facility in North Delta. According to Fraser Health’s website, the facility serves up to 106 residents, including 28 in a secure “behavioural support transition neighbourhood” for people with various types of dementia. Residents are housed in 90 single-occupancy rooms and eight double-occupancy rooms.

Suncreek Village is a long-term care facility in Surrey owned and operated by Suncreek Developments. It has a capacity for 120 residents within seven unique “households” of only 18 residents. All 120 residents have their own private bedroom and bathroom.

Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility Langley that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. The facility has 96 long-term care beds divided between 68 single-occupancy rooms and 14 double-occupancy rooms.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

SEE ALSO: 589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C. (Nov. 6, 2020)


