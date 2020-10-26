Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Outbreak over at Delta Hospital

In all, 45 cases of COVID-19 were identified and seven patients died during the outbreak

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital over.

On Monday afternoon, the health authority announced there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at the hospital thanks to the “the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in acute sites.”

“We want to acknowledge our staff and medical staff who provided care to our patients, everyone involved in our COVID response as well as our community of Delta for your support,” Fraser Health said in a press release.

Delta Hospital will be open to new admissions as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fraser Health declared the outbreak at Delta Hospital on Sept. 16 after two patients in a single unit tested positive. The outbreak remained confined to a medicine unit that comprises the hospital’s second floor.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff and patients.

As the outbreak got worse, the health authority closed the hospital to admissions on Oct. 5, though the emergency department remained open and all scheduled surgeries went forward.

In all, 26 staff and 19 patients were confirmed to have COVID-19 as part of the outbreak. Seven patients associated with the outbreak died.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health declared Oct. 23 that the outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre was over.

The health authority declared the outbreak at the East Delta care home Oct. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Fraser Health later confirmed the staff member who tested positive works at the 216-bed Delta View Life Enrichment Centre, one of two facilities on the campus.

The outbreak was the second at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Fraser Health previously declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22.

