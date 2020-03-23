A wildfire burning out of control north of Lytton over the weekend of March 22. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says that 11 crew members are continuing to respond to a wildfire four kilometres north of Lytton that started over the weekend.

The fire is between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 12 and is estimated at 150 hectares. It is listed as Out of Control.

Precipitation in the area overnight on March 23 has helped with fire control, and roads and trails are acting as natural containment lines. Crews are establishing more containment lines at the site, which is located below an area that had previously burned, resulting in a decrease in available fuel.

The smoke is clearly visible from area highways, but Drive BC has not issued any travel advisories in the region.

Local residents are noting that the fire seems calm as of the morning of March 23. It appears to be human-caused.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: Businesses could face $50,000 fines, only 12 B.C. MLAs to sit today
Next story
Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Just Posted

‘Devastating decision’: Surrey golf courses closed due to COVID-19

‘We do not take this decision lightly,’ says Northview GM

COVID-19: City of Surrey closes skateparks, playgrounds and courts

Doug McCallum says move due to people ‘willfully ignoring’ orders from provincial health officer

White Rock/South Surrey softball players stay positive amid likely Olympic postponement

‘We’ve waited 12 years for this, we can wait 1 more,’ says former White Rock Renegade

COVID-19: City of Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency

Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association issue joint call for action

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

COVID-19 in Canada: What we know as of Monday afternoon

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

No, your social insurance number is not cancelled because of COVID-19

A phone scam surfaces in the Lower Mainland

Most Read