Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

OUR VIEW: We need to find a way to keep knives off of Surrey’s public transit

Do we need a cop at the entrance with a metal detector wand, weeding out the armed from the unarmed?

How do we keep knives and other weapons off of public transit?

In the wake of a throat-slashing and then a fatal stabbing on Surrey buses this month, police say they’ve increased patrols and the number of officers on SkyTrain and local buses. During this response, yet another person was stabbed on Saturday, this time at the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

It’s unrealistic to expect police to be johnny-on-the-spot whenever someone pulls out a knife while on transit. Clearly, the way to go is to keep weapons from boarding with riders.

So what’s the answer? Have we devolved as a society to the point where transit riders need to pass through some form of metal detection system before climbing on a bus?

READ ALSO: Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Do we need a cop at the entrance with a metal detector wand, weeding out the armed from the unarmed?

Would this be inconvenient? Yes. Would it be costly? You bet. Would it add to commuting time? Of course. Would it save lives? Possibly.

An armed cop would be required for this. A bus driver couldn’t do it, or a security guard, because they’d probably get stabbed by someone who decides to force their way on board anyway.

It’s appalling how the few wreak havoc for the many.

Musing about possible quick fixes aside, here are a couple ideas for the long-term.

Like parents spending some quality time with their children and, you know, raising them to be decent human beings. To set a good example through listening to and actually caring about other people.

Until that happens – but don’t hold your breath for it – we need to find a way to keep knives and other weapons off public transit.

The suggestion box is open.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeEditorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinionpublic transitSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why doesn’t Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
Next story
Mom whose son was killed on Surrey bus urges people to call police, not film violence

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey looking for its next Good Citizen of the Year

The White Rock Lawn Bowling Club holds an open house Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Submitted photo)
Come roll a bowl: White Rock Lawn Bowling Club holds open house Sunday, April 23

British Columbia’s premier David Eby says the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed on a bus in Surrey Wednesday is every parent’s nightmare. The teen’s death is among a series of attacks on commuters across Canada that includes a shooting on a Calgary bus on Wednesday and numerous violent incidents on transit in Edmonton and Toronto. Police officers and paramedics attend the scene of a stabbing onboard a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Mom whose son was killed on Surrey bus urges people to call police, not film violence

Paramedics on the scene after a man’s throat was slashed April 1 on a Surrey bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
OUR VIEW: We need to find a way to keep knives off of Surrey’s public transit

Pop-up banner image