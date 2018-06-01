File Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian steel and aluminium companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs to make sure jobs and workers north of the border are protected.

In a CBC radio interview in Halifax this morning, Trudeau said he had spoken with steel and aluminum producers and assured them ”that Canadian workers and communities continue to do OK despite these unnecessary and punitive actions from the United States.”

Trudeau didn’t specify what that might mean in the wake of U.S. measures aimed at Canada, Mexico and the European Union that slap import duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Asked about how the measures affect relations with the United States and President Donald Trump, Trudeau said it marked “a bit of a turning point, but we’ve always known that this administration is unpredictable.”

Canada has responded by imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports.

They come as the two countries, along with Mexico, are trying to hammer out a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement and after Trump sent a warning to Trudeau late Thursday that the days of the U.S. being taken advantage of in trade deals “are over.”

Trudeau was in Halifax to speak to the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Related: Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

Related: U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia
Next story
Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

Just Posted

Surrey mulls relocating 400 homes in Crescent Beach

‘Managed retreat’ one of four options considered

Woman has life-threatening injuries after Surrey pedestrian crash

Surrey RCMP don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in collision, near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club to host first open house in ‘many, many years’

Club members will be on hand on Saturday to show newcomers the ropes

Francophone school added to proposed South Surrey development

Residents say revisions to plans for bluff property only exacerbate concerns

Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start with Caviar & Lace in July

Ten-concert series features a wide variety of music at several city parks

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Most Read