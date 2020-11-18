In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

Canada will not immediately follow the U.S. in allowing the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to Canadian airspace.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement Wednesday that Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane, including additional procedures on the flight deck and pre-flight and differences in training for flight operators.

Garneau added that he expects Transport Canada’s validation process to conclude very soon.

His remarks followed a U.S. announcement allowing the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again once the company makes changes to the software and computer systems on each plane and provides training to pilots in flight simulators.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019, following two deadly crashes in which 346 people were killed, including 18 Canadians.

Investigators found that the crashes were caused by faulty sensors that pushed the aircraft’s nose downward in flight.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Boeing Max

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Next story
COVID-19: BCCDC illustrates most common “exposure settings”

Just Posted

A series of free flu-vaccination clinics in White Rock and South Surrey starts Nov. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Free flu-vaccination clinic series begins Nov. 19 in White Rock

Five by-appointment opportunities planned by White Rock-South Surrey doctors, Fraser Health

Volunteers work on the Comfort Coats at Star of the Sea Hall on a recent Monday, determined to not let pandemic-related obstacles stop them from completing their annual project. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey ‘Comfort Coat’ project a success, despite pandemic hurdles

Helpers of St. Anne volunteers ensure tradition continues to warm homeless

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra is president of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society. (File photo)
$350K doled out for COVID-19 related projects that help Surrey homeless

Since the start of the pandemic, Surrey Homelessness & Housing has approved $600K in grants

Surrey RCMP composite sketch
Surrey RCMP issues ‘stranger danger’ warning after man in Newton asks child into woods

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said this happened shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 7600-block of 125th Street

Cartoon image of Surrey-raised rapper Merkules in video for the song “Apply Pressure,” posted to Youtube.com.
Surrey-raised rapper Merkules hits home with new album, which he’s posted to YouTube

‘I don’t care if you steal it either, as long as you’re listening,’ he says

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

A new West Coast Seeds pollinator mix of cosmos pays tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Submitted photo/ We Are The Northern)
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

Gary Hee with some of the election signs from the Oct. 24 B.C. election and some of the planter boxes they became (Courtesy Gary Hee)
B.C. election signs transformed into planters by Langley recycling advocate

Gary Hee thinks signs shouldn’t be dumped in landfills

One person was wounded in a shooting incident at the Sandman in Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

One person was wounded

Most Read