South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay scrubbed her social media of posts critical of Erin O’Toole Monday, the day after O’Toole was named Conservative Party leader. (PAN Screen grab)

O’Toole would ‘kill’ jobs, Surrey-White Rock Conservative MP tweets, then deletes

Kerry-Lynne Findlay deletes a number of tweets after Erin O’Toole named Conservative leader

The day after Durham, Ont. MP Erin O’Toole was named Conservative Party of Canada’s new leader, replacing Andrew Scheer, South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay scrubbed her social media of posts critical of her new boss.

However, Findlay offered her congratulations – via Twitter – to O’Toole following his victory Sunday night.

The Conservative MP tweeted last June that if elected, O’Toole “would kill jobs & mire our fossil fuel industries with regulation.”

The tweet featured an image, which said O’Toole’s plan to raise taxes included a hidden carbon tax, expanded carbon tax, and “Review (raise?) taxes.”

Findlay’s Conservative colleague MP Dane Lloyd commented on the post the day it was made, writing, “this is so disingenuous it’s sad.”

The tweet was captured by Peace Arch News Monday morning before it was removed. Findlay has not yet responded to PAN’s request for an interview.

RELATED: Erin O’Toole wins Conservative leadership after results delayed for hours

In another since-deleted tweet, Findlay took issue with O’Toole’s platform because it “sounds an awful like Justin Trudeau’s language on carbon tax.”

“(O’Toole) talks about ‘Alberta and the West’ but not a single mention of BC. Talks about ‘making industry pay’ while our economy is struggling through COVID-19,” Findlay tweeted.

In another tweet, which remained on her profile as of Monday afternoon, Findlay wrote, “many are questioning the wording of Erin O’Toole’s energy policy platform.”

The tweet included an image of a quote, which read, “Erin has vague language suggesting another mechanism for ‘taxing industry’ which sounds a lot like a carbon tax of his own.”

In the months leading up to the Aug. 23 leadership vote, Findlay had been a vocal supporter of candidate Peter MacKay, who was defeated by O’Toole on the third ballot of the vote.

Following the nomination, Findlay, who currently sits as as shadow minister for environment and climate change, congratulated O’Toole on Twitter, adding that “Conservatives must now unite in order to beat @JustinTrudeau and move Canada forward.”

